Emma-Lee Blotter discussed with us today the importance of sharing your gifts and passions with the

world and community around you.

Blotter shared how discovering who you are and appreciating and accepting your passions for what they

are is an important prerequisite to being able to share your abilities with the world. She talked about

her career in design and how she’s incorporated her love of holidays into her art, creating a memorable

holiday experience for people to build cherished memories around.

Being your authentic self encourages others to be their authentic selves, Blotter said, increasing the

number of people sharing their gifts with the world and real connections. She reminds us to be bold and

appreciate what we can share with others and to share it.

You can connect with Blotter on Instagram at @emmaleeblotter