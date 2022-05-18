Body acceptance coach Kelsie Jepsen discusses thinking about body image and learning to accept yourself with Surae and Deena in today’s segment.

Jepsen said that battling negative body image happens in a few different steps. First, she said it is important to identify the trigger of the thought. Second, you should write down the negative body thoughts. Third, you should name the “story” in the negative thought or identify what you believe other people are thinking about you based on your body image. Fourth, you should unpack your underlying fears and desires. Finally, you should reality check your belief. This happens by asking if it is true, is it kind, and does it align with my values. You can then build a bridge thought to reaffirm yourself and your identity within your body.

You can connect with Jepsen on Instagram at @iamkelsiejepsen or Facebook at @embodyloveworkshop

You can also find her at her website embodyloveworkshop.com