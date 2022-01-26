LIVE BIG with these 4 pillars of wealth

Andrea Wilde, Founder/ CEO of “Live Big, Little Girl”, sits down with Surare to share her knowledge about the 4 pillars of wealth. Wilde is set out to help women find balance, love, fulfillment, and prosperity in their lives. Wilde offers one on one coaching through courses that she teaches. The ultimate goal is to help women curate the life that they truly want for themselves.

The 4 pillars of wealth are…

Health Wealth- The most important of the signs of wealth. Whether it’s foundational, physical, emotional, or even mental.

Relationship Wealth – Self-love, self-care, relationship with your higher self, and tapping into that “inner child” intuition that each of us has. Relationships with significant others/friends/acquaintances, and setting boundaries for ourselves.

Time Wealth- Women tend to wear “The Busy Badge” and think that their worth comes from the To-Do list or how busy they are. Time is the only commodity we can’t get more of, so putting priorities in order in our calendars and letting the rest go leads to fulfillment and peace.

Financial Wealth- It’s so important for women to be in control of their financial future and to understand their opportunities for investments. Make money work for you rather than working for money.

Andrea is offering complimentary "Discovery Calls" for anyone who thinks this might be the next best step for them in their journey.

