- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are diving into relationships and the little traits that men say will make them stop and take notice of females. Here are a few of the comments that men posted on social media, see if you agree:
- A sexy voice
“A small drop in vocal range to that sultry tone or a look flashed at me from the right angle.”
- Nose wrinkles
“When she smiles and gets these cute wrinkles on her nose that I love, I find that to be a big turn-on.”
- Being present
“Simply being present for more than 10 seconds at a time. Presence is the fertile soil of a good relationship or a hot fling. The fine art of paying attention can’t be over-valued.”
- Confident with humility
“I love a woman who believes in herself and is comfortable with it, but not a jerk about it.”
- Maintaining eye contact
“Like the intentional eye contact while continuing to do whatever she is engaged in (sipping a drink, holding a conversation, etc.). Having a conversation just with a woman’s eyes and a couple of facial expressions can be very seductive.”
- Freckles (this one comes without explanation) We hope you tune in with us on this Monday edition of Good Things Utah for this Hot Topic and so much more!
- A sexy voice
Little things women do that make men stop and take notice
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now