  • On Good Things Utah this morning – We are diving into relationships and the little traits that men say will make them stop and take notice of females. Here are a few of the comments that men posted on social media, see if you agree:
    • A sexy voice
      “A small drop in vocal range to that sultry tone or a look flashed at me from the right angle.”
    • Nose wrinkles
      “When she smiles and gets these cute wrinkles on her nose that I love, I find that to be a big turn-on.”
    • Being present
      “Simply being present for more than 10 seconds at a time. Presence is the fertile soil of a good relationship or a hot fling. The fine art of paying attention can’t be over-valued.”
    • Confident with humility
      “I love a woman who believes in herself and is comfortable with it, but not a jerk about it.”
    • Maintaining eye contact
      “Like the intentional eye contact while continuing to do whatever she is engaged in (sipping a drink, holding a conversation, etc.). Having a conversation just with a woman’s eyes and a couple of facial expressions can be very seductive.”
    • Freckles (this one comes without explanation)