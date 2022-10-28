SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Little monsters and ghouls, princesses and super heroes alike, will be gathering Friday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Regional Athletic Complex (RAC), 2280 North Rose Park Lane, for Salt Lake City’s Annual Monster Block Party. This is a new location for this annual Halloween family-friendly event.

There are activities for kids of all ages to enjoy – music, arts and crafts, a pumpkin drop, petting zoo, face painting, “spooky” performances and costume contests, and of course, safe trick or treating. Costumes are encouraged.

The Salt Lake City Monster Block Party is free to attend!

To learn more about the event, visit SLCityEvents.com.

This post is sponsored by Salt Lake City Public Lands.