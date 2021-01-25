Little Beakers is a hands-on science lab for kids

Little Beakers is a science lab for kids where they say the more hands-on, the better! Owner Vickie Hulderson says this is is not a place to go and watch demonstrations. They offer a range of services including:
- Homeschool Science Club for children ages 3-13+,
- Holiday and Summer Camps (offered as 3 hour am or pm sessions)
- Monthly Workshops (2 hour drop-off classes that meet each week for a month to dig deeper into a theme)
- Guided Lab and Dissection Lab Sessions (hour long drop-off classes led by a Little Beakers employee)
- Birthday parties (an hour long guided session plus time in one of our classrooms)
- Open Lab Sessions (a drop-in service where children and their caring adults are provided with a procedure book containing instructions for approx. 30 experiments and access to the supplies, equipment and materials needed to conduct the experiments. I’ve been told that the best part is that they do the science and we do the clean-up.)
Little Beakers Sandy is located at 9441 S 700 East, call 1-833 KIDS LAB (1-833-543-7522) or hop online at sandy.littlebeakers.com to make a reservation! IG @littlebeakersutah