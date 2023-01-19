SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Happy National Popcorn Day and National Cheese Lovers Day! Tanner Stone and Liz Morales from Lisa’s Popcorn joined us on the show to celebrate these two delicious holidays.

They’ve been in the business of making popcorn for over 10 years and have built a reputation for creating delicious, fun flavors that everyone can enjoy. From classic butter and salt to more unique options like truffle parmesan and sriracha lime, there’s something for everyone at Lisa’s Popcorn. And for the cheese lovers out there, they even have a cheese wheel option that is sure to please.

Their popcorn isn’t just for individuals to enjoy at home. They also create popcorn for corporate gifts and events, and even offer white labeling options for companies looking to create their own custom popcorn brand. And no matter where you are in the US, they’re able to ship our popcorn to you.

Lisa’s Popcorn is excited to announce that they will be working with Cinema Therapy and Influencers to make our popcorn more accessible to everyone.

Viewers can get one free bag of popcorn with every online order. Head to lisaspopcorn.com and place your order today!