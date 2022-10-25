In celebration of GTU’s birthday, Dancing With The Stars Pro, Lindsey Arnold, joined us for a birthday dance. Lindsey reminiced on her younger years dancing and performing on Good Things Utah. She never dreamed she would be where she is at now. She has since grown in her career and has become a mom.

She recently started a new business she was inspired to create during the pandemic. She realized the importance of movement and the benefits it has for all areas of our health. It’s called the movement club. It’s a an app where you can find tons of workouts fit for whatever stage of life you are in.

While she was here, she taught Nicea and Brianne the cha cha and another ballroom move. Check out her social media and website for more info on the movement club and just to see the fun adventures of her being a mom.

Website: movementclub.com