Lincoln Street Farm offers gorgeous candles and soaps and more

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nico and Nat Dicou are a queer power couple who got married on the first day of Marriage Equality on December 20, 2013 and transformed their downtown SLC property (our home was built in 1896!) into a farm!

Both women had successful careers with Nico in politics and Nat in journalism, but last year the two were ready to move away full-time from the 9-5 world, and have more freedom and grow their own business. Sharing a blog Nat wrote about how we got started, they tell us their whole brand is based around “Nat and Nico’s backyard farm”.

They grow all sorts of things: garden seedings (for example: tomato starters in cups for customers to grow in their own gardens); flowers for bouquets; herbs, lavender, garlic, and more. Yes, all in a regular-sized backyard! Nat and Nico are all about inspiring people to start their own gardens or even small farming operations. You don’t need much to start up! They sold at over 30 farmers markets this past summer.

They also make soap, hand-poured candles, and body products. Right now, Lincoln Street Farms is all about their handcrafted gift boxes with gorgeous candles, soaps and more. All orders come with a free Lincoln Street Farm Coloring Book, which they created and published. It’s been a big hit!

Products are visually stunning, and can’t be found anywhere else! They brought in and showed off some of their top sellers, such as the LGBTQ Pride Candles, Beehive candles, Robot candles, Vintage Seed Packet soaps, and charcoal bar (the latter is a favorite among men especially!)

Check out Lincoln Street Farms in IG @lincolnstreetfarm to see the wide variety of things Nat and Nico are creating, growing, and doing. Shop online at www.lincolnstreetfarm.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



