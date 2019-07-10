Lime Infused Guacamole

Holy guacamole! You’re going to want to make this dip at home!

This lime guacamole is infused with lemon and lime doTERRA essential oils. Krista Numbers shared that lime oil is a great addition to your diet not only because it tastes great, but it also helps cleanse your internal organs and improves your digestion. You can easily add a drop of lime oil to water or fruit juice for immediate cleansing benefits. Like other citrus-based essential oils, lime is ideal for freshening the air inside your home as well.

Ingredients:

2 large ripe avocados, seeded and mashed

1 cup red onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 drops doTERRA lemon oil

2 drops doTERRA lime oil

1 small Roma tomato, diced

2 tablespoon fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons sour cream

Directions:

In a small mixing bowl smash the avocado with a fork. Mix in the red onion, crushed garlic, lemon oil, lime oil, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, sour cream and salt to taste. Add more lemon and/or lime oil, one drop at a time, to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.

Visit doterra.com for a full rundown of oils, recipes and more information.

This story includes sponsored content.