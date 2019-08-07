Live Now
Lime Infused Crock Pot Taco Meat

Sometimes you just can’t make it to the store to get that one blasted lime you need for the recipe. But if you have essential oils, we’ve got you! Krista Numbers with DoTerra shared the recipe we didn’t know we needed!

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs ground beef
  • 1.5 cups of diced tomatoes with juice (or one 14.5 oz can)
  • 1 cup mild green chilis, diced (or one 7 oz can)
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon  cumin
  • 1.5 teaspoons sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1.5 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 drops of lime oil

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients in slow cooker.
  2. Cook on high about 4 hours or on low 6-8 hours, until the meat is completely brown.
  3. Checking it once or twice to give it a stir and to break up the meat. 
  4. Serve with your favorite taco shells and toppings.

Visit doterra.com for a full list of essential oils and @doterra on Instagram and Facebook to enter their giveaway!

This story includes sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

