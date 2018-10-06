Like cold weather? What your weather preference says about you

Robert Blair, from Adventucation, came on the show to educate us on the impact we have on our ecosystem and he brought a beautiful friend with him, Adelle the owl.

Robert says, generally hunting does a great job of providing funding for many conservation efforts around the globe, but sometimes hunters may not realize that their ritual practices may have unintended effects on local scavenger animal species. Predatory birds are largely affected in some of these rituals. Raptors, who are known as opportunistic predators, use the opportunity to go after the easiest bit of food they can find.