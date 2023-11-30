Lehi, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Step into a magical world of light this holiday season with Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point!

This award-winning spectacle hosts over 130,000 guests annually and boasts millions of lights across 28 themed areas in the enchanting Ashton Gardens. Picture a luminaire hill where 6,500 programmable luminaries create a mesmerizing light and music show featuring flying deer, snowflakes, and a grand 120-foot holiday tree.

Luminaria offers a one-way path through twinkling lights, a fire and ice show with real flames dancing to music, a serene nativity scene, and more. Enjoy flexibility with exchangeable tickets this year. No worries about the weather or unexpected changes. Make it a new tradition and immerse yourself in the holiday magic of Luminaria!

Visit Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point to purchase tickets in advance

Sponsored by Thanksgiving Point