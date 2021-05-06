Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Alyssa and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste came by to share their lightened-up broccoli salad recipe, it’s perfect for all the upcoming barbecues! I’ve attached a photo and the recipe.

Ingredients:

Salad:

– 12 cups broccoli crowns, chopped (about 2 large heads of broccoli)

– 3 cups broccoli slaw

– 1 medium apple (about 1 cup), diced

– ½ cup dried cranberries

– ½ cup shelled sunflower seeds

– ½ cup green onions, thinly sliced

– 8 slices of bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled

– 1 ¼ cups cheddar, cut into small cubes

Salad Dressing:

– 1 cup plain Greek yogurt (I like Fage 0% fat)

– ½ cup mayonnaise (I used light)

– 5 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

– 7 tablespoons honey

– ¾ teaspoon salt

– ¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

1. In a very large bowl toss together all of the salad ingredients. Set aside.

2. In a medium-size bowl, whisk together all of the salad dressing ingredients until smooth. Pour over top of the salad and toss until salad is completely coated in dressing.

