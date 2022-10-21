Kyriaki Joy talks tips for lifting the mental load. Moms juggle so much, we often feel spread thin, and out of bandwidth. Millions of Americans today suffer from anxiety disorders.



Women tend to have a higher prevalence of anxiety disorders & are typically the ones expected to take on the majority of home care and childcare, many times also working outside the home.

It’s time to unload the mental load.

Breathe, brain dump, then make a plan. Be aware of your areas of concern, and keep it simple.

