Author and artist, Alycia Pace joined us on the show to share some tips to helping make potty training easier.

She shared that when she was potty training her oldest daughter, it was a struggle. Until one day, she tried having her instead pretend to be potty training her stuffed animal, and she sounded so confident and excited about it. This was the inspiration behind How To Potty Train A Dinosaur.

She hopes to help parents stay positive in the trenches of parenting little ones. Pace recently started a challenge on Instagram called the #miraclemonth challenge. You can find her @PacePaintings

