Light up your party and make your decorations pop with two women owned companies

Two companies are bringing your party decor to the NEXT. LEVEL.

You spell it, they’ll light it up! Alpha-Lit Salt Lake City offers rentals of 3-4 foot light up marquee letters that cover the entire alphabet. Whether it’s a name, word, phrase or more, Julie Johnson said they will make your event, party or event stand out.

Serving the Salt Lake, Park City and Provo areas. Learn more at alphalitletters.com and get inspired on Instagram or Facebook: @alphalitslc.

Once you’ve got your letters, you’ll move onto an incredible balloon spread from Pop! Park City. Co-owner Sara Turner shared a variety of colors, creations and varieties of balloons that are sure to make a statement at your gathering!

More at popparkcity.com and on Instagram or Facebook: @popparkcity.

Whatever your occasion may be, leave it to these two woman owned companies to make it Instagram worthy.