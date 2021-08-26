The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has a special event to promote! Today, we got to spend time chatting with campaign development manager of Utah Light The Night Aubrey Allison, and Stefani Harlow, non-hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor . The two women joined us in studio to give us all the details of the Light the Night event which you can participate in either in-person or virtually.

The events take place on October 9th at 6pm at Salt lake Library Square, and virtually on October 13th from 7pm-8pm via zoom. We learn more about The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and hear Stefani’s personal story. To find out more about this wonderful organization and event, visit: LightTheNight.org/events/utah

IG: @llsutah Facebook: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – Utah