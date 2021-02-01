Lift heavy, live light with this fitness power couple

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
If COVID continues to keep you outside of the gym, you can still get fit at home! We had married coaching couple Tanya and Cameron Crayk of Lift Heavy Live Light in studio, and they left us inspired! If you’re interested in working with them, email at: liftheavylivelightcoaching@gmail.com And hop on IG @liftheavylivelight

We learn how to effectively continue working towards our fitness and nutrition goals during these trying times with gyms being closed, lack of equipment, low motivation, and other barriers in our way.

The two talk new year’s resolutions, demonstrate ways to work out from home, how working out boosts your immune system and helps fight off disease, how to prioritize strength training, and step up your nutrition game.

If you mention that you saw this segment on GTU, receive 2 free weeks of training; a 10% discount if you pay for 3 months in advance!

