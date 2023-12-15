- Good friend of Good Things Utah Doug Osmond joined us live from Maui this morning to talk about his new charity organization called LifeSanta. The organization launched earlier this year and quickly pivoted to help the people of Lahaina who lost everything in the devastating wildfires last August. Osmond, who is from the famous Osmond family and whose father is Alan Osmond, says he was raised with the mantra of giving back. “My grandma used to say it’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit.” His dad Alan helped start Children’s Miracle Network which has raised over 7 billion dollars for kids, and that’s part of the legacy Doug Osmond says he wants to carry on.
- “I love people. I think generally people are good. And if they have a cause and they can be empowered to do something then we can change the world,” Osmond says. LifeSanta is currently building 50 tiny homes for people in Maui and partnering with Mercury One to put on a huge Christmas party this Saturday December 16th for over one thousand children who lost everything in the fires. Osmond says as tough as the situation continues to be in Lahaina, the people there are pulling together, they have hope.
- If you would like to learn more about how you can spread kindness, hope and joy with LifeSanta visit their website LifeSanta.org to help and make a donation!
