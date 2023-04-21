SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Oh fudge, we have just the place for you to please your sweet tooth! Patience Wayman from The Fudge Co. told us all about her store’s grand opening and all their homemade goodies that will have you drooling.

The classic fudge recipe from Fudge Co. is a family recipe that’s been passed down for generations. Patience has been making it since she was little, and she knew it was something so good that she had to share it with the world. All their treats are always handmade with love, and that love makes a difference that you can taste.

Fudge Co. first started about two years ago. They sold treats online and at local boutiques. Those who tried their fudge became die-hard fans. As the business grew, Patience knew that more space was needed. A location where customers could come and get their fix whenever they needed it most. And with more space, that means more products! Fudge Co. has a wide variety of toffee, chocolate-covered strawberries, caramel apples, their signature fudge truffles, and more to choose from.

Yesterday, April 20, was the grand opening of Fudge Co.’s storefront in Herriman. The festivities are continuing all weekend long. Local businesses have partnered up with Fudge Co. for a raffle that you can enter just by making a $25 purchase at the store! April 21 and 22 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., get some good fudge and get the chance to win prizes valued at up to $2000. Find them at 13292 S. Rosecrest Rd. Suite B, Herriman, Utah, and keep up with them on their website and Instagram.