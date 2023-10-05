SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — In their podcast, “The Art of Mountain Biking,” hosts Danielle LeCourt and Jamie Bangerter delve into the profound life lessons that can be learned from mountain biking. The dynamic duo explores how the way we ride mirrors the way we live.

With over 26,000 downloads since its January launch, this podcast has struck a chord with listeners, offering invaluable insights into personal growth and well-being. LeCourt and Bangerter emphasize the importance of self-awareness, urging listeners to notice their experiences, identify recurring patterns, and discover where these lessons manifest in other aspects of life. By transferring skills gained from their craft to different areas, embracing mistakes, and invoking awe, they encourage individuals to find deeper meaning and enhance their mental health through their chosen hobbies.

