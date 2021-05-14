Life is headed back to ‘normal’ for fully vaccinated Americans

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has amended its guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, no longer recommending masks indoors or outdoors, including in crowds, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced at a White House briefing Thursday. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Walensky said, announcing the sweeping change. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.” The new recommendation, which carves out exceptions for buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, will have significant implications for schools and businesses as the country begins to reopen. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Walensky said.
- Plus, with all the relaxed restrictions, proms are back for 2021. But the dance looks far different than years past. We’ll tell you about a school district in Florida that held prom but said no food and no dancing.
- And finally, Ellen DeGeneres says her decision to end her daytime talk show after its upcoming 19th season was not driven by claims of a toxic workplace that triggered an internal investigation last summer. “If it was why I was quitting, I would have not come back this year,” she told Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview on TODAY Thursday. “I really did think about not coming back, because it was devastating. It started with attacks on me and attacking everything that I stand for and believe in and built my career around … I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy.” She added that she had “no idea” there there were problems behind the scenes until reading about it in the media, and disputed any assertion that she should have known what was going on. We dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
