SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — When difficult things happen, it can be challenging to recover mentally. Today, Todd Sylvester, a life and fitness coach, shared his tips on how to change the narrative and shift our perspective on difficult experiences. By reframing the situation as something that happened “to me” rather than “for me,” we can learn to become grateful for our experiences and not regret anything. By accepting and becoming a survivor instead of a victim, we can not only help ourselves but also inspire others.

Sylvester, who is a recovered alcoholic and has been sober for 33 years, shared that his recovery journey began with a mentor who asked him “How did this happen for you?” By creating a list of reasons he is better because of the trials he’s been through, he learned to become grateful.

Changing this mindset can be challenging, especially during our lowest moments when we may feel like life is unfair. Todd provided these principles to help shift our perspective:

Think to yourself: “I can choose to start cultivating the story that life happens for me.” Take any difficult situation and write down all the good that has come from it.

Todd has a podcast dedicated to mental health where he invites special guests to share their life-changing lessons. He also has a mental fitness website and an app called “You’re OK” on the way.