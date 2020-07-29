Life coach Kelee Love talks finding purpose and joy

Life Coach Kelee Love is one of those people who leave you feeling uplifted, inspired, and energized. We were thrilled she dropped by today to talk creating joy, and finding purpose. Her beautiful tips include:

Creating joy in your life starts by finding appreciation or gratitude for everything in your life (especially the small stuff)

When you feel “stuck” or “lost” in life, you can spend a few moments connecting to your highest self & Ask yourself what you need to know to get unstuck

You can find your purpose by following the clues of what naturally lights you up, spending more time with those you love and being willing to explore new activities that sound interesting to you

Joy & purpose are already here for you, if you are willing to be open minded & willing

Kelee left us with a generous offer, if you head to her website keleelove.com you can download a free 30 page workbook on how to “Unlock Your Magic” to create your dream life!

Follow Kelee Love on Instagram: @keleelove and contact her at coachkeleelove@gmail.com