SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — In the wake of a tragic domestic violence incident that claimed the life of her cousin, Mandy Mayne, Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson has made it her mission to prevent further senseless deaths by providing victims, law enforcement, judges, and prosecutors with evidence-based tools and resources.

Last August, Mandy was ambushed by her ex-husband, a tragedy that prompted Henderson to join the Mayne family in their quest for change. Henderson attended a vigil in Enoch for the Tausha Haight and Gail Earl family, and her efforts have inspired legislation that would provide $53 million in funding for victim services, implement data sharing between police officers, prosecutors, and judges, and require the use of the Lethality Assessment Protocol.

This evidence-based protocol is a series of simple questions that police officers ask victims at the scene of an incident. If victims answer yes to many of these questions, it indicates that they are in serious danger, and an immediate referral is made to a domestic violence service provider who will walk them through their options.

In addition to her efforts to combat domestic violence, Henderson encourages civic engagement by urging citizens to find out who represents them, introduce themselves to their legislators, share their perspectives, and show up on the Hill. She also encourages the use of the website which provides information and resources for citizens looking to make change in state government.