Our producers went above and beyond to recreate the Jimmy Fallon game, “Box of Lies”! We had to have some games for our twenty-first birthday show, so why not find out what host is the best liar?

It’s one host against two, they choose a box, then what’s inside is revealed. The host then describes what’s inside, and they can chose whether or not to lie. The two hosts across must study their body language and expressions to determine if they are, in fact, a liar liar pants on fire!

The best part? What’s inside the box is absolutely ridiculous! This just may be our new favorite game. Get ready to see it again soon.