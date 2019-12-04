Live Now
Lexi Walker and the Lyceum Philharmonic Orchestra sang us into the Christmas spirit

She’s known for having the voice of an angel! Lexi Walker, singer, songwriter, and actress joined us with Kayson Brown, Conductor and Director of the Lyceum Philharmonic Orchestra, joined us to spread the Christmas spirit live in our studio!

You can hear the Lyceum Philharmonic Orchestra perform with special guests Lexi Walker and Nathan Pacheco this weekend for the annual Jaynie Nye Memorial Holiday Concert.

Friday, December 6 at 7:30 PM at the Browning Center at Weber State University and Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at American Heritage School.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $20-$25. Visit lyceumphilharmonic.com/event/jaynie-nye-christmas-concert-feat-pacheco-walker for more information.

