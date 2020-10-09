Lexi and Banks from KBULL 93 nominated for 2 CMA awards!

Lexi and Banks from KBULL 93 Radio joined us to tell us about some exciting news! The Cumulus Media announcement tells us “Lexi and Banks” are nomiated for two CMA Awards for Large Market Country Station of the Year, and for Country On-Air Personality of the Year!
This is the 3rd year in a row K-Bull 93 has been one of the five Country radio stations in America to receive a CMA nomination. K-Bull 93’s popular Country radio show “Lexi and Banks” scored its 1st CMA nomination and is one of just five Country radio personality teams in America nominated. K-Bull 93 debuted in May of 1995, and this year celebrates 25 years of Country radio in Utah.
“Lexi and Banks” debuted on K-Bull 93 mornings in March 2018. The show airs weekdays from 5:30am10:00am. The CMA awards will be announced on November 11, 2020, on ABC.
Huge congrats, we’ve got our fingers crossed!