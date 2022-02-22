Level Two Social Games has axe throwing and football bowling

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Level Two Social Games is your new go-to spot for a date night, or a night with the family! It has football bowling, axe throwing, games and some of the best pizza in town! Perfect for those gluten free, too. And don’t forget desert! Choose from a delicious Zeppe’s or a tasty cookie.

We chat with chat with manager Richard Palmer and team lead Colton Mayo about the details of this one-of-a-kind experience. They have great daily deals that vary from food prices to student discounts. Take 22% off when you mention this segment!

Plan your outing to Level Two Social Games today! Visit in person at 73 W 7200 S, Midvale, UT 84047 And hop online to learn more at: https://leveltwosocial.com follow on IG @leveltwosocial

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors