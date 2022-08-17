- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are starting the show a little bit differently today to celebrate National Thrift Day! We thrifted all of our outfits today after being inspired by a post on TikTok called Thrifting Roulette. We’ll tell you how the game works and what we found at the local Goodwill in Murray.
- Plus, what are the tips and tricks to finding that needle in haystack? That item you just can’t live without?
- Frequency
- Thrift the same stores frequently. I like to think of it like lotto tickets (you know- the scratch kind), you buy them all from the same roll so your odds are better. It’s the same with thrift stores- the inventory is constantly being updated and to score the best things you have to go frequently. Most days you won’t find what you’re looking for or anything amazing, but one day you’ll strike it big and come home with treasures! I think that’s why it’s kind of addicting. You never know what you’re going to find. I NEVER go in looking for something specific because I’ll never it find it. I feel like it’s jinxing myself or putting bad juju into the thrifting universe. Haha! The mirror I snagged last week was just put out earlier that day, and I had visited the shop the week prior and found nothing.
- Make Smart Purchases
- If you see something you like- snag it (or someone else will). You have to be decisive. At the same time, understand taken me awhile to recognize the things I gravitate toward if I’m finding nothing (like glassware), and your impulse purchases and try to avoid the things you really don’t have a place for (easier said than done, I know). It has then I stop myself from bringing more home. It’s almost like we want to “win” since we put in the time and energy to go thrifting, and sometimes we feel like we HAVE to make a purchase to make it worth it. I’ve found the best days are when I have plenty of time, don’t have an agenda or list, and go in with zero expectations.
- Negotiate
- You should always ask for discounts at the register. If something isn’t marked, just ask! It’s also important to know what you’re willing Thrift stores are the one place you can ALWAYS ask to negotiate without it sounding rude or insulting… just remember- everyone is there for a deal. The worst they can say is no, so you might as well try. You can also ask to pay for something. I’ll often lookup similar items or try to find out what a product is worth before making an offer.
- At the end of the show – We sit down with Sue Molitoris from All In The Family Estate Liquidation about why estate sales are such a great service! Sue is also sharing the coolest items she’s ever found in a home and the strangest thing she found in a jar? Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics, interviews and much more this morning on GTU’s Thrifts and Deals Show!