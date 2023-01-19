SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Looking to bring a little more magic into your life? We have just the girl for you! Brooklyn from Magic Brooklyn Entertainment joined us in the studio to talk about her comedy and magic act that will keep your whole family smiling.

For Brooklyn, magic runs in the family. As the daughter of Paul Brewer, another local Utah magician, being an entertainer comes as second nature to her. She spent her childhood assisting her father in his shows and since then she has developed a show of her very own! The show is family-friendly and is guaranteed to keep everyone, no matter the age, wanting more.

With magic, comedy, juggling, dancing, and even more surprises, you’re going to want to see Brooklyn’s performance for yourself. Buy your tickets online and head to the Parker Theatre in Salt Lake City on January 20, 21, 27, or 28 to have some fun. Brooklyn also does family parties, birthday parties, school assemblies, and more!

For more information or to contact Brooklyn, find her online:

Instagram @magicbrooklyn_

Facebook Magic Brooklyn Entertainment

Website magicbrooklyn.com