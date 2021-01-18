Let your light shine: Ways to encourage your teen to strive for success

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Monday’s on Good Things Utah are all about spreading those positive and inspirational vibes. Damarr Jones and Tua Kealoha of Elate The Minds joins us again to shares tips for parents to speak success to their teens.

During the ages of pre-teen through High School are crucial for students, many need that constant push to aim for their goals in and outside of the classroom.

Both Jones and Kealoha tells us the 5 things parents can begin now while their kid is at an early age to instill proper values.

Take a look at Monday’s segment and connect with the motivational speaking duo on all platforms of social media just search Elate The Minds.