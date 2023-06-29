Lehi, UT (Good Things Utah) – Let the sparks fly high this Fourth of July, but ensure they stay in the sky. Shane Willes, Owner of Some Dudes Fireworks, joined us today to discuss firework safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season. Find some suggested safety tips below and tune in to see some of the firework options sold at Some Dudes Fireworks.

Firework safety tips:

Have a water bucket or hose handy.

Never put hot fireworks in a garbage can.

Never try to relight a firework if the fuse burns down and doesn’t go off.

Most importantly follow the rules, don’t do fireworks where they are not legal, and don’t shoot illegal fireworks.

Some Dudes Fireworks offer high-quality and affordable fireworks. This shop is located in the Lehi High School parking lot and will be open from now through July 5th and again starting July 15th – 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

See more of this booming business by visiting their Instagram @somedudesfireworks and their website at somedudesfireworks.com.