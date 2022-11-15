- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Experts suggest you should start screaming for self-care? Elsa may have said “let it go,” but experts are saying to “let it out.” Here’s how scream therapy can help you release pent-up emotions. There are many ways to get through a fit of rage—whether the source of your frustration is your child, your partner, a coworker or even a stranger—and over the past few years, we’ve all learned to rely heavily on these stress-relieving outlets. Some will take a walk, some live for their weekly yoga class and others swear by a good deep breath to stop from combusting right on the spot. But when the mom rage is real, sometimes you just need to scream. And guess what? There’s nothing wrong with that. In what’s known as scream therapy, experts suggest screaming as a helpful release to move through a stressful situation. Now, we’re not saying that you should go around screaming at the top of your lungs, toddler-style. Nor will all of your troubles suddenly slip away after a nice long wail, but if you start to turn to scream therapy as a cathartic way to relieve some of your stress, you’ll likely start feeling a heck of a lot better. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.mother.ly/health-wellness/self-care/scream-therapy-for-self-care/
- Plus, a Texas author is sharing her perspective on how friendships can change in your 30s and 40s, prompting hundreds of Facebook users to share the post and say how much they can relate to it. In a Nov. 5 Facebook post, Amy Weatherly re-shared a list of poignant, heartfelt and even funny observations and scenarios that illustrate how friendships evolve from childhood and young adulthood. “I feel this so so much!!” wrote one commenter, while another chimed in, “This is spot on !! Especially when your friends live in different states !!” Weatherly told “Good Morning America” she’s alway been “fascinated” by the concept of friendships and has noticed over time how she’s had to shift her approach to them, inspiring her to write the post about five years ago. “I think it’s this beautiful, wonderful gift that we’ve been given as humans and I’ve seen through the years how we just kind of struggled with it, especially as we’ve gotten older,” she said. “It’s just kind of about how friendship changes as you get older but our need for it doesn’t go away.” “Friendship looks a little different in your 30’s & 40s than it used to,” Weatherly began in her post. “Now it looks like hanging out together on the bleachers at baseball games.”
- And Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, turned 6 with a special celebration. “Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza,” aunt Khloé Kardashian exclaimed in a Saturday, November 12, Instagram Story clip, showing off the party decor. “Here we are!” The Good American founder, 38, marveled over the impressive party activities, which included a snow cone station, a place for kids to make slime crafts and even room for a dance party on the lawn. “Yeah, let’s go guys,” Khloé said in a second Story video, watching 4-year-old daughter True dance alongside Dream and Kris Jenner.
- And is Netflix ruining your relationship and impacting your sex life? How often do you watch Netflix? For most people, watching TV has become a trusted companion while they get ready for work in the morning, cook or clean their house, while they eat dinner or take a bath, and as they return from work. Accidentally, Netflix and other on-demand streaming services have become an integral part of our daily routines. And, it’s become a common way to spend time with our significant other. But, and this is a big but, how many of us are paying attention to how TV is actually impacting our relationships? Not many. Of course, a movie night or a designated time to binge-watch a new show with your partner (or even family and friends) is great, but there are things to consider. Tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!