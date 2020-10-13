Leslie Jones hosts new show Supermarket Sweep

On your carts, get set, go! ABC is Bringing Back the Classic TV Game Show, Supermarket Sweep! Premiering Sunday, October 18th at 8 pm ET/PT.



We talk with host and executive producer Leslie Jones, The Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The winning duo play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.

Leslie most recently voiced the villain Zeta in Angry Birds 2 and is next slated to appear on the big screen in Coming to America 2. Her one-hour comedy special, Leslie Jones: Time Machine, can currently be streamed on Netflix. Jones was a cast member and writer for Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2019, in which she was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, twice.

She served as an NBC Olympic commentator in 2016 and 2018. During the early stages of her acting career, Jones was cast in Chris Rock’s directorial debut Top Five. She was later cast for a role in Trainwreck. Shortly after, Jones went on to land a leading role in the 2016 Ghostbusters remake, alongside Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon. The Tennessee native recently hosted the 2020 Emmy Award nominations.



Supermarket Sweep will air Sundays on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation.