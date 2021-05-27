Leroy the Lab, playful pup ready to adopt

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Leroy the Lab was this week’s pet of the week. This two-year-old Lab mix is a youngster full of energy.

He loves to play with toys, athletic, enjoys walks, listens on command, and is treat motivated! He would love to have a loving owner to keep up with his playful energy.

Leroy is available through adoption with Salt Lake County Animal Services. His adoption fee is $75.00 and Leroy is vaccinated and neutered microchipped. If you want to adopt Leroy, email Adoptions@slco.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/slcoanimalservices/posts/10161172503002796

Throughout this past year, Best Friends needs donations for their pet food pantries. Best Friends Lifesaving Center is located in Sugar House and offers to support local pet owners that are struggling financially. Donations can be ordered online and sent directly to their center at 2005 South 110 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106.