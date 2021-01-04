The holidays are over and if you’re looking to get back on track with some healthy eating habits, look no further than this tasty and fresh recipe by Emily Allen! www.healthbyemily.com IG: @healthbyemilya
Lemony Kale Salad with Roasted Chickpeas
Ingredients:
- 1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- Juice of one lemon
- 2 bunches of kale
- 2 avocadoes, cubed
- 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a bowl, toss chickpeas in the olive oil, salt, and paprika. Spread on a baking sheet and place in oven (keep the bowl, you aren’t done with this yet).
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until golden and slightly crunchy.
- While chickpeas roast, add lemon juice to the bowl where you mixed the chickpeas. There should be some olive oil remaining in the bowl, but you can add more if this is dry. Whisk until thoroughly combined.
- Add kale to bowl and massage until fully coated with the dressing.
- Top with roasted chickpeas, avocado, and pumpkin seeds to serve.