Lemon ricotta pancake recipe perfect for your weekend brunch

Have you heard of Utah’s newest brunch spot? Tyler Stokes is here to spread the news. The best brunch entrees are now available at Sunday’s Best in Sandy. Today he shared with us a delicious recipe for lemon ricotta pancakes.
Ricotta Pancakes
Ingredients:
-6 ea Eggs Separated
-2 1/4 cup Milk
-1/4 cup Sugar
-3 cup Flour
-3 cup Ricotta Cheese
-2 1/4 tsp Baking Powder
-1 tsp Salt
-1 1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract
-2 tbsp Lemon, juice
Macerated Strawberries
-0.5 pound strawberries trimmed and sliced
-2 tbsp Sugar
-1 1/2 tsp Lemon, juice
Directions:
- Separate eggs into whites and yolks
- Combine yolks in a mixing bowl with milk, sugar, salt, lemon juice and vanilla. Mix flour and baking powder in a separate bowl then combine with wet mix until just mixed….do not over mix
- Whip egg whites to soft peaks. Fold ricotta into pancake mix gently followed by egg whites. Use a spatula or spoon to gently fold in, do not use a whisk or mixer. The batter is complete, keep cold until use.
- Combine strawberries, lemon juice and sugar, let sit for at least 30 minutes prior to use.
- Cook pancakes on a 350-degree griddle, 3 oz of batter each. When bubbles start to form and burst flip pancakes.
- Top with strawberries and serve with a side of Lemon Curd and Maple Syrup
Lemon Curd
Ingredients:
-4 ea Egg, yolks
-1/2 cup Sugar
-4 ea Lemon, zest
-1/2 cup Lemon, juice
-1/4 tsp Salt
-1/3 cup + 2 tsp butter diced
Directions:
- Combine egg yolks, sugar, lemon juice, zest and salt in a metal mixing bowl.
- Place a saucepot, large enough to have a bowl sit on top, on the stove with 1 inch of water. Bring to simmer then place bowl on top. Cook until temp reaches 170 degrees or is thickened. Remove from heat and stir in butter. Let cool.
To see more recipes from Tyler Stoke’s check out his Instagram. If you’re interested in Sunday’s Best check out their website and Instagram.