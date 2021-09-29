Lemon ricotta pancake recipe perfect for your weekend brunch

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wednesday morning brought in some of the first snow of the season to our higher elevations! Ski resorts, including Snowbird, Alta and Solitude, posted pictures and video on social media of light snow dusting their slopes.

A cold front ushered in northerly winds and cooler air from the Pacific Northwest which allowed for freezing temperatures and snow levels to dip to about 7,000 feet Wednesday morning. Snow levels are back on the rise through the afternoon, and lingering moisture is spotty and will mostly dwindle through the day. There is a chance an isolated snow shower could linger over the Uintas through Friday, with the potential of wrap-around moisture with a low in neighboring Colorado.