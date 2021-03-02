Lemon lavender tart in the kitchen

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kacey Tess was in our kitchen to share a tasty recipe for Lemon Tart! Follow her on IG at @kaceytess

Lemon Lavender Tart

1 pie crust (Kacey used store bought)

1 1/2 C sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

3 tbsp flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups water

3 large egg yolks lightly beaten

2 tbsp unsalted butter melted

5 lemons (juice) and zest of 1

5 drops rose water

1/4 tsp drops lavender extract

Heavy whipping cream to top

Cook pie crust according to package

While pie crust is baking in a large saucepan combine sugar, cornstarch, flour and salt.

Gradually stir in the water until most of the lumps are gone from the cornstarch.

Cook on medium-high stirring consistently until thickened and bubbly.

Reduce heat and cook for 2 more minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in a small amount of the hot filling into egg yolks first and then add all of the egg yolks to the pan with the thickened cornstarch and bring to gentle boil and cook for 2 more minutes. \

Remove from heat and stir in butter and lemon zest.

Gently stir in the lemon juice, zest, rose water and lavender extract until just combined and then pour into warm pie crust.

Cool for at least 2 hours to overnight and top with fresh whipped cream when ready to serve.