Every Sunday, Shauna Evans makes refreshing, creamy homemade Lemon Ice Cream. We were lucky to have her break from her routine, and share with us her recipe!

Lemon Ice Cream

-1-quart heavy whipping cream

-1-quart whole, organic milk

-3 cups granulated sugar

-3/4 to 1 cup fresh lemon juice (Juice from 4 lemons)

-2 Tbls. lemon zest

-Ice

-Rock Salt

-Ice Cream Maker

In an ice cream canister, pour cream, milk, sugar. Stir well. Add sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Stir to combine. Place churner inside and lid on top. Transfer to ice cream maker. Fill with 2 inches of ice and 2 tablespoons of rock salt. Repeat to top of canister. Turn on. When ice cream is done, it will stop churning.

Serves 24 1/2 cup scoops

To find more delicious recipes from Evans, follow her on Instagram.