Lemon oil is not only a delicious addition to most recipes, but it is also a healthy addition. Some benefits of lemon oil include a refreshing and energizing scent, when you take it internally it can help with respiratory discomfort, and it naturally cleanses the body

Rosemary oil helps with digestion and can help reduce tension and may also help with respiratory function.

Your whole family will be healthy, full, and happy when you combine rosemary and lemon then add them to a delicious greek chicken recipe.

Print the recipe here: Lemon and Rosemary Greek Chicken