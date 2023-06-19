Get Tips for Planning an Unforgettable Family Getaway

CARLSBAD, California (Good Things Utah) – With most schools out on summer break and Utahns are hitting the road for family vacation. One of the possible desitinations this year is LEGOLAND in Southern California.

The park has new attractions and is celebrating its first season as a Certified Autism Center, meaning every ride has a sensory guide indicating any bright lights, loud sounds or other features that guest might need to plan around.

LEGOLAND Ambassador Julie Estrada shares some insight to all the fun available at LEGOLAND this summer.

