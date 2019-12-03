Mrs. Rosemary Bennett gave us a taste of Lebanon on the show today. Bennett brought her food critic and grandson, Britain, on the show with her to help create the perfect treat. Both Bennett and Britain have learned the recipes through family tradition. Here is the family’s recipe for Lebanese macaroon cookies.

Lebanese Macaroon Cookies

Ingredients:

Cookies

5-1/2 Tbsp Whole Anise Seed, finely ground – grind whole seed in coffee grinder.

1/2 C Sugar

5 C Flour

1-1/4 C + 2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

1 – 1-1/2 C Water

1- 1/2 tsp Baking Powder

Syrup

null 4 C C& H Sugar

2 C Water

1 tsp. Lemon- juice only

3/4-1 Tbsp Orange Blossom flavoring

Directions:

Cookies

Blend Anise seed, sugar, flour, baking powder in a large bowl until well blended. You can mix a few days ahead of time so the flavor can go through the mix. (cover ) Add oil to the dry ingredients to make a crumb-like mixture. You can add the oil the night before to allow the oil to absorb the dry ingredients. Add enough water to make medium stiff dough. (The dough should be stiff (but not too stiff) enough to make little balls without sticking to your hands). Flatten balls in you hand half way before placing on to the strainer, then carefully press to get the bumpy design, pickup and carefully roll into a snake leaving a hole through the middle Bake at 350° – 375° until golden brown. Remove from the oven and drop cookies immediately into the syrup. Let soak – remove the cookies from the syrup with a strainer spoon and place in a bowl before adding the next tray.

Syrup

Thoroughly mix water, sugar and lemon juice in a sauce Stirring constantly bring to a boil – then turn down to low and cook for 20 minutes. Next day add the orange blossom flavoring, mix thoroughtly.

*Cook until thoroughly done – cut one in half to see if the cookie needs to be baked more before putting them in the syrup. The inside of the cookie should be dry. This will occur at about 25-30 minutes in the oven. Depending on your oven you may need to cook under the broiler for a few seconds, to get them to a golden brown. After a couple of days, you may want to transfer the cookies into another bowl so the ones on the bottom don’t get to soggy and the ones on the top don’t get too dry.