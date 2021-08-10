Learning to grow from our mistakes

Ganel Lyn sat down with us to give some tips on making mistakes more common in our daily lives.

Her first advice is to own your mistake and admit it. It is always okay to take a deep breath. Once you’ve done that, the second step is to reframe. Your response to your mistake is your choice. You’ll just need to get ready for the lesson.

The third step is to analyze. Ask yourself, what was I trying to do and what went wrong? Then take into account the lessons you learned. They can help realize where you land with organizational skills, being overscheduled, and help you gain a greater attention to detail.

Ganel Lyn’s final step is to celebrate mistakes you make more.

