SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Continuing our mission to prevent domestic violence from happening in our communities, we had Mary Crafts on the show to share how victims can learn to thrive after surviving abuse. She hopes to give courage to those women who live in fear and help them understand how fear and hiding is keeping them stuck. She says there is a way out and healing can start when the hiding stops.

For more information and resources visit marycraftsinc.com