Empowerment Coach, Rob Sirstins, came by the studio to talk about learning from hitting rock bottom — and how to get unstuck in your life.

Sirstins talked about his personal experience with hitting rock bottom: within 3 weeks he lost his best friend to suicide, broke up with a girlfriend, lost his job, lost his first close on a house and had to put his dog down. Like most of us do after dealing with hardships, he spent the first couple of weeks trapped in a victim mentality

So what can we do instead?

You have to step out of the victim and create a plan. Ask for help.

You need to get to a place where you realize that your coping methods are not working.

You have to try something new and be willing to risk and learn.

Most of all you have to become okay with being uncomfortable.

To get more life advice from Rob Sirstins check out his website, Instagram and Facebook.