Empowerment Coach, Rob Sirstins, came by the studio to talk about learning from hitting rock bottom — and how to get unstuck in your life.
Sirstins talked about his personal experience with hitting rock bottom: within 3 weeks he lost his best friend to suicide, broke up with a girlfriend, lost his job, lost his first close on a house and had to put his dog down. Like most of us do after dealing with hardships, he spent the first couple of weeks trapped in a victim mentality
So what can we do instead?
- You have to step out of the victim and create a plan. Ask for help.
- You need to get to a place where you realize that your coping methods are not working.
- You have to try something new and be willing to risk and learn.
- Most of all you have to become okay with being uncomfortable.
