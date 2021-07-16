Learning all about care for succulents

Many people think succulents are easier or harder to kill, but Kacey Tess, Instagram Influencer, came by to set things straight.

-do not require a lot of care

-Easy to grow inside and out

-Great for places with low humidity

-They require water but can go through long periods of drought because they store water in their leaves

-Only certain types of succulents can survive year-round outdoors in Utah because the water stored in the leaves will freeze and kill the plant

-They do require lots of sunlight

