Learning all about care for succulents

Many people think succulents are easier or harder to kill, but Kacey Tess, Instagram Influencer, came by to set things straight.

-do not require a lot of care
-Easy to grow inside and out
-Great for places with low humidity
-They require water but can go through long periods of drought because they store water in their leaves
-Only certain types of succulents can survive year-round outdoors in Utah because the water stored in the leaves will freeze and kill the plant
-They do require lots of sunlight

