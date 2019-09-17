Learn to salsa at DF Dance Studio

DF Dance Studio in Salt Lake City is going on it’s twelfth year! Deena Marie chatted with owner Maria Ivanova about all the studio has to offer. Lessons in salsa, Argentine tango, ballroom, hip hop, and breakdancing are just a few of the styles you can choose from.

Both group and one-on-one lessons are available. Maria tells us you don’t need experience, and you don’t need a partner. Everyone is welcome, from age three to ninety-nine!

DF Dance also holds themed socials on the second and fourth Friday of each month that teach you a few steps before turning you loose for the night to socialize. A fun option if you’re looking to try something new, and meet new people.

Find DF Dance Studio at 2978 South State Street, and online at dfdancestudio.com