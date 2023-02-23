SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — It’s Thrifty Thursday, and this month’s thrift challenge is all about clothing! With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to freshen up your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Thrifting expert, Amy Rasmussen joined us on the show to share her tips for finding stylish pieces at thrift stores:

Know What You’re Looking For: Before heading to the thrift store, make a list of the items you’re looking for. This will help you stay focused and avoid getting overwhelmed by the sheer amount of items in the store. Know Your Measurements: Unlike regular stores, thrift stores often don’t have multiple sizes of the same item. Knowing your measurements will help you quickly determine if a piece will fit or not. Take Your Time: Thrifting requires patience and persistence. Be prepared to spend some time browsing the racks and searching for hidden gems. Inspect Items Carefully: Check for stains, tears, missing buttons, and other flaws. Make sure to also check zippers and buttons to make sure they work properly. Get the Smell Out: Some thrifted items can have a musty smell. To remove the odor, try spraying with vinegar and letting it sit for 24 hours. Fabric stripping is also effective for removing smells. If the smell persists, consider dry cleaning or using clean kitty litter. Be Open-Minded: Thrifting is all about finding unique pieces that you may not find anywhere else. Keep an open mind and try on items that may not be your usual style – you never know what you might end up loving!

To see Amy’s thrifted finds and get more tips and tricks, be sure to follow her on Instagram at @missamylife or visit her website at www.missamylife.com. Happy thrifting!